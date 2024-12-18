1 hour ago

A 23-year-old man has tragically lost his life, while three others are in critical condition following the collapse of an illegal mining pit on Tuesday, December 17, at Nkonteng, near Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Osei Kwabena, a native of Offinso, was trapped beneath the rubble and could not be rescued.

However, the other three victims were pulled out alive with severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Nkawie Government Hospital.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

The Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Koyim Mahama Iddrisu, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency and highlighted the dangers associated with illegal mining activities in the region.

“One concerned citizen called me to report that a galamsey pit had collapsed on four people. Since they were nearby, they managed to rescue three. Unfortunately, the fourth person was still in the pit when it collapsed, and by the time they retrieved him, he was dead.

“The injured victims were taken to the Nkawie Government Hospital and are currently receiving treatment,” he stated.