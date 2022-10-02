10 minutes ago

Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has expressed concern over the recent shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region.

The shootings, which were captured on video and widely circulated on social media platform was as a result of illicit mining activities currently ongoing in the area.

In the aforementioned video, a local group posing as an anti-galamsey taskforce is heard exchanging gunfire with some gunmen who are allegedly illegal miners.

Using his platform to address the issue, Chairman General, as he is affectionately known, expressed concern about the difficulties the government is encountering in stopping this illegal mining that has damaged the environment and water bodies and poses a threat to lives.

He warned that if the galamsey is not stopped, it could degenerate into a situation in which illegal miners, who reportedly have guns and other offensive weapons, turn into "rebels" and stage a coup.

"We are raising insurgents. We are raising a force that could one day be summoned to overthrow the government. That is exactly what we are doing, and we are simply watching," he he stated on his Kokrokoo morning show.

Meanwhile, police have detained sixteen (16) people in connection with the shooting that took place on September 29, 2022.

In a statement, the police reported that they had found a pump action rifle, two excavators, two water pumps, and a battery.

It also stated that initiatives were being made to apprehend the remaining suspects.