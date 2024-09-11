27 minutes ago

Convenor of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, has called on the government to take swift action to eradicate illegal mining in Ghana, warning of a looming water crisis if the problem persists.

Speaking at a forum on September 11, Dr. Ashigbey highlighted the ongoing drought in eight regions as a pressing indicator of the situation’s urgency.

“We are facing a drought, and if we don’t act now, we will soon be licking clay for water,” he cautioned.

His remarks follow a serious warning from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), which reported that water losses during treatment have skyrocketed beyond acceptable limits.

According to GWCL, the ideal water loss rate in treatment plants should be around 5%, but the current levels range from 35% to 50%, a situation Dr. Ashigbey described as “detrimental to public health.”

Dr. Ashigbey also urged the president to declare a state of emergency for water bodies affected by illegal mining by invoking Article 31 of the Constitution.

“The President has the power under Article 31 to declare a state of emergency. It’s time to act,” he stated.

In addition, he criticised the Speaker of Parliament for just calling for MPs involved in illegal mining to be publicly named instead of taking decisive action.

He also warned that if decisive action is not taken, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey would initiate a media blackout on environmental issues related to the Lands Ministry.