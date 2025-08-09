Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7: AI Cameras That Turn Every Moment Into a Masterpiece

23 hours ago

Samsung’s latest foldables blend advanced artificial intelligence with cutting-edge design to redefine mobile photography

Discover how the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 use AI-powered cameras to capture stunning photos and videos, from perfect portraits to low-light shots, making every moment share-worthy.

AI Meets Mobile Photography on Galaxy Z Fold7 & Z Flip7

Photography is no longer just about capturing a moment—it’s about telling a story instantly, beautifully, and with precision. With the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, Samsung has fused premium hardware with artificial intelligence, creating devices that empower anyone to take professional-quality shots without the need for specialist skills.

From high-resolution clarity to scene-aware adjustments, these AI-powered cameras transform simple snapshots into works of art. Whether you’re a traveller, a content creator, or someone who just wants to preserve life’s special moments, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 make sure no detail is lost.

Travel Memories Made Unforgettable

Family Moments, Always in Focus

Concerts and Events Like You’re Really There

Imagine walking through a vibrant market in Marrakech or gazing at a coastal sunset in Santorini. The AI Zoom feature ensures your subject remains sharp and clear even at long distances, preserving intricate details without pixelation. Meanwhile, Photo Assist automatically frames each shot perfectly, so you’ll never miss the chance for a captivating Instagram-worthy photo.From birthday celebrations to weekend getaways, the AI Portrait mode intelligently identifies faces and subtly blurs the background, keeping your loved ones in the spotlight. Even in dimly lit rooms, the AI Nightography feature brightens and sharpens your photos, ensuring that candle-lit dinners and evening gatherings are captured with warmth and clarity.In fast-changing lighting environments—such as music festivals or stage performances—Scene Optimizer uses AI to detect and adapt to conditions in real time. Colours remain true to life, and intelligent zoom combined with advanced image stabilisation ensures every performance is preserved in vivid detail, even from afar.

Editing On the Go

Designed for Life’s Rhythm

The Future of Photography in Your Pocket

For creators who like to polish their content instantly, AI Editing Tools allow you to remove unwanted objects, enhance colours, and fine-tune images directly from your phone. The Galaxy Z Fold7’s expansive display offers precision editing, while the Galaxy Z Flip7’s Flex Window enables hands-free recording. Whether it’s vlogging, interviews, or casual video calls, Flex Mode eliminates the need for tripods or selfie sticks.From bustling city streets to relaxed beach days, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 adapt to your lifestyle. They help you capture moments as they happen—beautifully, effortlessly, and in style.With AI-powered features tailored to every scenario, these foldable devices aren’t just smartphones—they’re creative partners. Whether you’re documenting daily adventures or once-in-a-lifetime trips, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 ensure your story is told in its best light, one intelligent shot at a time.