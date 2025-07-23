52 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 can withstand 500,000 folds, marking a major leap in foldable screen durability and long-term performance for next-gen smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold7 Sets New Standard with 500,000 Fold Durability

Samsung has once again raised the bar in the foldable smartphone arena. The company’s latest flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold7, boasts a remarkable breakthrough in durability—its foldable screen remains fully functional even after 500,000 folds. This milestone solidifies the Fold7’s position as a major leap forward in the evolution of foldable technology.In its latest announcement, Samsung revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold7’s display has been engineered to endure 500,000 folds—a dramatic improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold6, which was rated for 200,000 folds. This means the Fold7 can comfortably serve an average user for over ten years, assuming a usage pattern of around 100 folds per day.

For heavier users who fold their device about 200 times daily, the device could still last more than six years without suffering functional degradation—a remarkable feat in smartphone engineering.

Inspired by Bulletproof Glass: The Technology Behind the Strength

Samsung attributes this enhanced durability to a newly developed stress-resistant structure, inspired by the design principles behind bulletproof glass. This innovation reinforces the flexible display’s ability to withstand repeated mechanical stress, ensuring long-term reliability even under frequent use.

The Galaxy Z Fold7’s display resilience was rigorously tested and certified by Bureau Veritas, a globally recognised authority in product testing, inspection, and certification. The certification adds weight to Samsung’s claims and positions the Fold7 as one of the most robust foldables on the market today.

Fold7 Outpaces Rivals—But One Competitor Still Leads

With its 500,000-fold certification, the Galaxy Z Fold7 outperforms many of its competitors, most of which range between 200,000 and 400,000 folds. However, it still falls short of the OnePlus Open, which holds the TÜV Rheinland certification for an astonishing one million folds.

Even so, Samsung’s achievement marks a significant advancement in the sector, offering users greater confidence in the longevity and durability of premium foldable devices.

Galaxy Z Fold7 Redefines Expectations for Foldable Durability

The Galaxy Z Fold7’s ability to withstand half a million folds reflects Samsung’s commitment to innovation and long-term usability in foldable smartphone design. By delivering performance that stretches beyond a decade of average daily use, the Fold7 not only improves upon previous models but also sets a new industry benchmark—paving the way for a future where foldables are built to last.