2 hours ago

Who would have imagined that a day would ever arrive when the notorious Gambaga Witch camp would be transformed into the house of the Lord.

Well, it seems the reality now is that the supposed witches are all now on a mission to serve God diligently as they remain Philadelphia royals, thus, members of the Believers Worship Center, founded by Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Gambaga located in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region of Ghana has for years hosted women tagged as witches. The Gambaga Witch camp is a segregated community within the Gambaga township established as a shelter to accommodate alleged witches who are banished from their communities.

Family members who suspect these women frequently abuse them and occasionally beat them to death. These witch-hunted women then seek shelter at the Gambaga Witch Camp, where they remain alone until they pass away.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, who is credited with coining the phrase "hwee ni hɔ", to wit, "nothing exists apart from God", has repudiated these accusations of witchcraft.

According to him, it is regrettable that these individuals are labeled as witches although there is actually no such thing as a witch. He claimed that the impoverished are frequently singled out for witchcraft, which he found to be very unfortunate.

The well-known televangelist visited the Gambaga Witch camp with his team and converted it into a Philadelphia movement centre.

He made a cash donation of GHC1,000 to each of the women at the camp. In addition to this, he also donated some clothes and food items and has promised to forever take care of them.

The women who could not hide their joy danced in excitement as they showered blessings on the man of God.

The caretaker of the supposed witches, Sampson Laar now referred to as Brother Adom indicated he never for once thought that such a day would come.

He said things have totally changed for the better immediately Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah came into the scene.

He showed appreciation to the man of God and his wife, Mama Millicent Adom Kyei-Duah for changing the narrative when there seemed to be no hope.

He also received a brand new Toyota Hilux pickup from Prophet Adom Kyei to support him in his bid in taking care of the once accused witches.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com