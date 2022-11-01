31 minutes ago

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Gambo, on Saturday night, October 29, 2022, left music fans who attended the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA UK 2022), virtually dazzled with his incredible performance.

Gambo was one of several top artists from Ghana who performed at this year's GMA UK.

As usual, Gambo was in high spirits as he performed at the Awards ceremony held at the Royal Regency Palace Manor Park in London.

The versatile rapper did a mix of three of his songs namely 'We Outside' which is his new release, 'Boys Aye Wild' and his hit song, 'Drip'.

https://youtu.be/6HtYkW0Kvjc

And due to the electrifying nature of his performance, some fans wanted him to stay a bit longer on stage as they requested that he also perform his song: 'Settle' which featured Keche.

https://youtu.be/mHehA_aL2xk

The audience at the Royal Regency Palace Manor Park in London unarguably got a performance befitting of the GMA UK 2022 as Gambo, the 'Kwacha' crooner's performance gave the excitement they needed from such a show.

Other artists Gambo shared the stage with at the GMA UK 2022 include: Akwaboah, Kelyn Boy, S3fa, Lasmid, Mad Fish, Fancy Gadam.

Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK were the organizers of this year's GMA UK.