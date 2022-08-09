53 minutes ago

The leadership of RFA Greater Accra (Garfa) yesterday paid a visit to the Na God FC Team at their training grounds at the Legon Ajax Park.

Mr. Samuel Aboabire,the Garfa Boss had some pep talks with the Technical Team and the entire playing body as well.

He pledged the RFA's utmost support for the team ahead of their GFA Division One Playoff encounter with Agbogba Fc tomorrow Wednesday at the Accra Sport's Stadium,3PM sharp.

On behalf of Garfa Executive Council,Mr. Samuel Aboabire donated a number of bottle water as a support to the club.

In attendance was the Garfa Vice Chairman Mr. Gabriel Kwao,the Garfa Division Two League Board Chairman Mr. George Aforklenyuie and Mr. Raphael Tommy who doubles as a Garfa Exco Member and the District Chairman for the Ashaiman District Football Association.

The Captain of the team Abdul Kamal promised he is leading Na God Fc to Division One after the playoffs.

Na God Fc shall face off their second match with Port City Fc on Friday 12th August,2022 at the same venue.