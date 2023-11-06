5 hours ago

One of the victims of the recent military brutalities in Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region has reportedly lost his life.

The incident unfolded when a group of military personnel allegedly unleashed violence upon the residents of Garu some weeks ago.

The assault resulted in over 50 people being hospitalized, with the victims suffering various degrees of injuries.

The military's actions were believed to be a retaliation for an attack on National Security operatives by a local vigilante group in Garu.

Albert Alalzuulga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu speaking in an interview on Citi News, disclosed the news of one victim's death and the release of eight individuals who had been apprehended in connection with the incident.

"It is sad to announce to you that one of the military brutality victims in Garu has died. It is a very sad development. The youth and everybody in the area are so saddened. We are so disappointed in the military and their actions.

“ And we are disappointed in the government as well. What happened in Garu is most barbaric; it is most unfortunate. The residents who were arrested earlier were released on Friday. While some are home safely, others had to be taken to medical facilities due to their conditions,” citinnewsroom.com quoted him to have said.