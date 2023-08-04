1 hour ago

Gary Al-Smith descends heavily on Akufo-Addo; describes him as 'disaster', 'worst president'

Gary Al-Smith, a renowned sports journalist with the Multimedia Group, has attacked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and called him the worst president in the history of Ghanaian politics.

Ghana has designated August 4, as a public holiday. The Akufo-Addo-led government moved Ghana's Founders Day from September 21 to August 4 as an effort to include all those people who participated in the independence day in various ways.

Gary Al-Smith expressed his happiness at the occasion on Twitter. He wished Ghanaians a happy holiday, especially President Akufo-Addo, whose idea it was to establish the Fourth of August holiday.

However, the Joy FM host referred to Nana Akufo-Addo as the worst leader in the history of this country, while praising Ghana's first leader, Osagyefour Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, as the best leader ever.

"Happy 4th of August holiday, everyone. Especially to the worst President in our history, whose idea it was," he jabbed, adding that "Nkrumah is still the greatest, by the way."

In his response to a few comments, he continued by saying that President Akufo-Addo has consistently underperformed from his early years to the present.

The feisty sports journalist called the president a "disaster" once more for only caring about himself, his cousins, and his friends.

Read the tweets below:

