50 minutes ago

The leadership of the Christian Council of Ghana and the National Peace Council has come under fire from Ghanaian journalist and UNICEF ambassador Gary Al-Smith for their failure to address the nation's current economic situation.

With almost everyone having something to gripe about, Ghana's escalating economic crisis has reached an 'unprecedented situation'.

A cost of living crisis has caused hardship in various sectors, and the populace feels that the government must act quickly to stabilize the economy in Ghana.

Traders at Adum in the Ashanti Region on Monday, October 17, jeered at President Akufo-Addo’s convoy while on his way to inspect construction works at the Kumasi Central Market.

A week earlier they had closed their shops to protest the fast depreciation of the cedi, rising inflation and high lending rates.

This incident from a region that has stayed loyal to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) highlights the frustrations caused by Ghana’s cost of living crisis.

Prices for everything, including food, water, fuel, and building supplies, have dramatically increased recently.

However, in spite of everyone's frustrations, the National Peace Council and the Christian Council of Ghana's leadership have been kept in the dark about what's going on in the nation.

Taking to Twitter to react to the issue, Gary Al-Smith condemned the leaders for their unwarranted silence. To him, the current state of affairs poses serious security implications which ought to be addressed.

The outraged Joy FM broadcaster questioned why the leaders of the Christian Council and the Peace Council would not go online to address the issues. He questioned whether they lacked the data to go online or the equipment to type a statement.

The seasoned journalist, therefore, prayed to God to punish the leaders for doing nothing as Ghanaians endured suffering.

"Christian Council of Ghana demma data finish? Or dem want make we momo dem some before they go start talk? God punish dem all," he cursed in pidgin.

He went on, "Peace Council too. Dem no dey see the security implications of what dey go on? Or dam no get computer to type statement? God punish dem too add."

Gary concluded that Ghanaians' refusal to communicate on topical issues is the main reason for the country's current economic state.

"We be very timid people. Very timid. Me too I dey inside," he fired.