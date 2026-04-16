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Ghana experienced a power supply disruption on Wednesday night after the country’s main gas processing plant, which supplies gas to most thermal power plants, suffered a technical fault that forced an emergency shutdown.

Several parts of the country were plunged into darkness from around 7 p.m.

A statement jointly issued on Wednesday by the Ghana National Gas Company and the Ghana Grid Company Limited confirmed that the facility suffered a technical failure involving the Burner Management System (BMS) controller for the Heat Medium System (HMS), a critical component of plant operations.

According to preliminary technical assessments, the affected system has been damaged and will require full replacement, making an emergency shutdown of the plant necessary.

The two institutions noted that a comprehensive technical and safety risk assessment is currently underway to determine the fastest and safest way to restore operations. Engineers are working around the clock to replace the faulty system and expedite restoration efforts.

“Subject to the outcome of the ongoing assessments, Ghana Gas will commence processes to restore operations in the course of today,” the statement said.