2 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian forward Gatlin O'Donkor has completed a season-long loan move to Bristol Rovers from Championship side Oxford United.

The 19-year-old is set to play at The Memorial Park for the 2024/25 season, aiming to secure regular playing time and further his development.

O'Donkor expressed his excitement about the move, saying, "It feels amazing to be a Bristol Rovers player. I can’t wait to get out there and show people what I can do. Speaking with the manager, I feel the way he wants to play really suits me."

He praised the club's passionate fan base and the challenging atmosphere they create at home games. "Bristol Rovers has always been a tough place to go.

The fans are always backing the team and make it a tough place for opponents, so I can’t wait to be a part of that," he added.

Having progressed through the youth ranks at Oxford United, O'Donkor is eager to make an impact with Bristol Rovers.

"I just want to give 100 percent every game and score as many goals as I can. Promotion is the end goal for every team in the league, so we’ll see how that goes," he stated.

Born in Reading to Ghanaian parents, O'Donkor remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level, keeping his options open for a potential future call-up to the Black Stars.