8 hours ago

The General Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU) of the Trades Union Congress is urging government to establish a Ghana Agriculture Service (GAS) to deliver consistent extension support, track agricultural progress, and promote greater accountability in the sector.

In a statement marking this year’s National Farmers’ Day, GAWU said the creation of a dedicated service is essential to achieving the theme, “Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future.”

The union raised alarm over the widening farmer-to-extension officer ratio of 1:1,500, far above the international benchmark of 1:500, describing it as a major obstacle to efficient farmer assistance. GAWU called on government to recruit more agricultural graduates to strengthen extension delivery nationwide.

General Secretary Andrews Addoquaye Tagoe, who signed the statement, commended farmers for their resilience amid floods, droughts, high input costs, and inadequate tools. He also acknowledged ongoing government interventions—particularly the Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness (PIAA)—which have supported mechanisation, irrigation, and the philosophy of producing and consuming locally.

However, the union cautioned that Farmers’ Day risks becoming “merely ceremonial” unless government introduces a permanent institutional framework to support the sector.

“Farmers’ Day is meaningless without the establishment of a Ghana Agricultural Service,” the statement stressed.

Drawing parallels with the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service, GAWU argued that agriculture similarly needs a structured body to lead policy development, research, extension services, and programme implementation.

The union warned that without such a system, agricultural policies will remain ad hoc, reactive, and inconsistent, undermining long-term sector growth.