8 hours ago

Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep FK has strengthened its attacking options with the signing of Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng.

The 27-year-old joins the club on a 1.5-year contract in what promises to be an exciting new chapter for both the player and the team.

At a signing ceremony attended by club president Memik Yılmaz, Boateng was officially introduced as the latest addition to the Gaziantep family.

In a statement, the club expressed its optimism about the transfer, saying: "We welcome Emmanuel Boateng to our club and wish him great success under our crest."

Born on May 23, 1996, in Accra, Ghana, Boateng began his professional journey with Charity Stars before moving to Europe to join Rio Ave in 2014.

He later featured for clubs such as Moreirense, Levante, and Dalian Yifang, where his pace, dribbling, and finishing skills stood out.

Across his career, Boateng has amassed an impressive record of 54 goals and 24 assists in 260 matches.

He has also represented Ghana at both youth and senior levels, earning seven caps and scoring one goal for the Black Stars, along with four appearances and one goal for Ghana’s U-20 team.

Boateng is expected to begin training with his new teammates immediately and will be available for selection when the transfer window officially reopens.