2 hours ago

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has won the exclusive television rights to broadcast the Ghana Premier League for the next five seasons according to reports by Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

GTV Sports+, GBC's dedicated sports channel, will serve as the official broadcaster following an agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This deal, valued at $2 million, covers both the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup. It follows the expiration of the previous contract with StarTimes and comes after GFA opened a new bidding window.

GTV Sports+ emerged as the top bidder in a competitive process, offering the best terms among the media companies involved.

The new five-year agreement is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Ghanaian football, providing fans across the nation with comprehensive coverage of the league and cup competitions.

Further details about the deal and its implementation will be announced in due course.