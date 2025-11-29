2 hours ago

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) will provide live coverage of the Black Queens’ international friendly against England’s Lionesses on Tuesday at 7:00 PM, ensuring fans across the country can follow the action from St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

The agreement between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and GBC paves the way for nationwide broadcast across GTV Sports+, GTV, Garden City TV, and Obonu TV. This guarantees accessibility for supporters regardless of location, as Ghana’s senior women’s team faces one of the strongest sides in global football.

Preparing for AFCON 2026

The friendly forms part of Ghana’s build-up to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



The Black Queens finished third in the previous edition.



The team is determined to push further in the upcoming campaign.



Facing top European opposition is seen as a crucial step in sharpening competitiveness and building confidence.

This broadcast deal not only connects Ghanaian fans to a high-profile fixture but also underscores the growing visibility of women’s football in the country. For the Black Queens, it is both a test of readiness and a chance to showcase their progress against the reigning European champions.

This fixture is more than a friendly—it’s a statement of intent as Ghana’s women prepare to challenge for continental honours, with the whole nation able to watch their journey unfold.