36 minutes ago

Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the regulatory agency for air transportation in the country, has officially launched a Safety Management System (SMS) aimed at improving safety across the aviation sector.

This initiative aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organizations (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), which require all contracting states, including Ghana, to establish an SMS to achieve acceptable levels of safety performance in civil aviation (ICAO Annex 19, 2013).

Speaking during the launch, Mr. David Akuamoah Boateng, Director of Air Traffic Services at the GCAA, explained that the SMS initiative seeks to create awareness among stakeholders in Ghana's aviation sector, including the Ghana Supervision Authority, Ghana Airports Company, Ghana Air Force, and other industry players.

"The goal is to implement measures that prevent staff from being overworked, thereby enhancing overall safety," Mr. Akuamoah Boateng stated.

He emphasized that SMS integrates safety into decision- making and business processes, placing it on the same level as profitability, reliability, and efficiency.

"Safety management is a core system for any aviation service provider, it ensures that safety is not just an obligation but a priority for everyone involved," he stated.

Mr. David Akuamoah Boateng noted that common complaints in the Industry, such as long working hours, workspace fatigue, and health- related issues like cardiovascular diseases, are being addressed through proactive measures.

"We conduct comprehensive medical check- ups annually for staff over 50 years old and biannually for those under 40. This ensures our workforce remains healthy and fit for duty," he concluded.

Mr. William Wilberforce Amaoako, Safety Standards and Quality Assurance Manager at the GCAA, highlighted that the SMS also includes safety promotion initiatives such as the annual Safety Awareness Week. Each year, the event focuses on a specific safety topic, with industry experts invited to provide insights and training.

"This year, we are focusing on safety culture and fatigue risk management. Fatigue has been a major concern, especially due to staff shortages that led to work overload. Many incidents we've investigated are linked to fatigue," Mr. Amoako revealed.

He emphasized that fostering a positive safety culture is essential for optimizing staff performance. "When you build a safety - first culture within an organization, it not only enhances safety but also improves the performance of personnel, contributing to overall operational success, " he added.

As part of the SMS, the GCAA plans to undertake foreign object debris (FOD) management initiatives at airport airside areas.

"We regularly inspect runways and organize debris collection exercises involving all airport entities to ensure no hazardous objects are left on the airside. This activity is critical to maintaining safety," Mr. Amoako concluded.

Source: Bugbila Moadow/Ghanaguardian.com