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The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has unveiled a new Passenger Complaints Portal (PCP) in Accra, offering air travellers a streamlined platform to report issues and seek resolution.

The launch coincided with the 2026 World Consumer Rights Day, observed under the theme “Safe Skies, Confident Passengers.”

The PCP is a digital platform that allows passengers to easily submit complaints about challenges encountered during air travel. The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to protecting passenger rights, enhancing accountability, and fostering trust in Ghana’s aviation sector.

The launch event was attended by the Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Minister of Transport, his Deputy Dorcas Affo-Toffey, and other officials from the Ministry of Transport.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Nikpe highlighted that Ghana’s ambition to become West Africa’s preferred aviation hub under John Dramani Mahama will require strong collaboration between regulators, airlines, and service providers. He stressed that initiatives like the PCP are key to ensuring safe skies, boosting passenger confidence, and improving service delivery.