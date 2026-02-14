9 hours ago

GCB Bank PLC is set to introduce a dedicated Islamic banking window following high-level discussions with the International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM).

The February 10, 2026 meeting was led by the Bank’s Board Chairman, Joshua Alabi, and marks a significant step in GCB’s strategy to broaden financial inclusion through Shari’ah-compliant and ethical banking solutions.

As Ghana’s largest indigenous bank, GCB intends to leverage IIFM’s global expertise to ensure the new Islamic banking window adheres to internationally recognised standards. The partnership will focus on adopting standardised Islamic financial contracts, developing world-class product templates, and strengthening internal systems to build a resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem.

The move is expected to provide alternative, non-interest-based financing options for individuals and businesses that prefer ethical, risk-sharing financial products over conventional interest-bearing models.

Professor Alabi said the initiative forms part of the bank’s broader strategy to deliver innovative solutions, enhance shareholder value, and support national economic development.

The development follows a series of community and interfaith engagements by the bank earlier this year, including an Islamic Thanksgiving Service with the National Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Farihan Alhassan, GCB Bank says it is prioritising innovation and service excellence in 2026.