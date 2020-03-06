44 minutes ago

For the third successive year, GCB Bank Ltd has committed to the sponsorship of golf competitions league at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

The league covers all handicap qualifying competitions held at the club throughout the year.

It is used to select golfers for events with limited entries and the Golfer of the year. The occasion was also used to introduce the bank’s new mobile wallet service, G-Money, to the club.

Mr. George Ackorful (Regional Manager) led the delegation from GCB Bank Ltd to present the sponsorship cheque for 2020 to the club at a short ceremony on Wednesday 11th March 2020.

The cheque was received, on behalf of Management of Royal Golf Club by Mr. Adrian Dand, Head of Administration at the Club. The sponsorship confirms the long-term relationship between GCB Bank and RGCK in promoting golfing excellence. Both parties can attest to the success of the partnership and the results produced so far in terms of patronage.

They both expressed their interests to continue beyond the current year of sponsorship.

Mr. Adrian Dand was accompanied by the Competitions Secretary, Mr. Mark Asiamah and Handicap Administrator, Mr. Maxwell Acheampong to receive the cheque.

Mr. Dand singled out GCB Bank for their foresight in partnering the club to institute the golf competitions league at the club.

He used the occasion to call upon the staff of GCB Bank, especially those in Kumasi, to take to golf and enjoy the sport. He assured them that the club will assist in their training if they should decide to become golfers.