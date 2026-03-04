5 hours ago

The Vice-Chancellor of Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, has filed a suit at the High Court in Accra challenging what he describes as the wrongful termination of his appointment.

The writ, filed on March 4, 2026, cites GCTU as the first defendant.

Also named in the action are the Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Ebenezer Malcolm, the Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

Contract Extension Dispute

In his statement of claim, Prof. Afoakwa explains that he was initially appointed Vice-Chancellor effective March 1, 2021, under a four-year contract set to expire on February 28, 2025.

He states that by a letter dated August 20, 2024, the university extended his tenure for an additional four years — from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2029 — an offer he formally accepted.

However, he later received letters dated February 3 and February 26, 2026, notifying him that his contract had been terminated, with the Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor directed to assume his responsibilities effective February 28, 2026.

Prof. Afoakwa maintains that he was neither informed of any alleged breach of contract nor given an opportunity to respond to concerns before the termination decision was taken.

Alleged Breach of Rights

The Vice-Chancellor argues that the actions of the university and its Governing Council amount to a breach of his contractual rights and violate the principles of natural justice.

He contends that the decision infringes on his constitutional right to a fair hearing under the 1992 Constitution, as well as relevant provisions of the GCTU Act.

He is therefore seeking a declaration that the termination is null and void and that his contract remains valid until 2029.

In addition, he is asking the court to restrain the defendants from interfering with his duties pending the final determination of the case. He further seeks declarations affirming that the termination was unlawful and that he remains the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Prof. Afoakwa is also claiming damages for alleged distress, humiliation and reputational harm, along with legal costs.

The High Court is expected to set a date for the defendants to enter appearance and file their responses to the claims.

writ-of-summons