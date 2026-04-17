4 hours ago

Margaret Ansei, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), has announced a new strategic partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) aimed at expanding access to essential services across the country.

In a statement shared on Facebook, she said the collaboration is expected to improve service delivery, particularly for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Under the arrangement, DVLA services will be provided at selected GEA Business Resource Centres nationwide, a move intended to decentralise operations, reduce waiting times, and make licensing services more accessible to businesses and individuals.

Margaret Ansei noted that the initiative reflects GEA’s commitment to delivering practical outcomes. “At GEA, we are focused on turning conversations into concrete results,” she said, adding that the partnership will ensure faster and more convenient access to DVLA services for MSMEs.

She further emphasised that the collaboration highlights the importance of institutional partnerships in promoting inclusion and enhancing service delivery across Ghana.

Margaret Ansei also acknowledged the support of the DVLA Chief Executive, Julius Neequaye Kotey, expressing confidence in their shared vision to bring essential services closer to the public.

The initiative forms part of broader national efforts to improve public service delivery and support business development, in line with ongoing development priorities such as the

#ResettingGhana agenda.