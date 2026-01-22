32 minutes ago

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has paid a consolatory visit to eight-year-old Jalila Abdul Jalil and her family following disturbing allegations of abuse at St. Olives Grammar Boarding School in Dodowa.

The visit, according to the Minister, was to convey the government’s sympathy and to assure the family that the State remains firmly committed to Jalila’s protection, recovery, and overall well-being.

Reports surrounding the case indicate that the school’s headmistress, Veronica Vorsah, allegedly immersed the child’s legs in hot water as a form of treatment for a suspected fungal infection.

The condition is said to have deteriorated after Jalila was allegedly directed by school authorities to repeatedly wear the same pair of socks, worsening the infection.

Speaking to the family, Dr. Lartey described the incident as deeply regrettable, stressing that Jalila will receive comprehensive medical care, psychosocial support, and welfare assistance.

She assured them that her Ministry will closely monitor the case until all matters are fully resolved.

“Anybody who harms a child harms the nation,” the Minister stated firmly, adding that justice will be pursued without fear or favour, regardless of the individuals involved.

To provide immediate relief, Dr. Lartey presented the family with GH¢5,000 in cash, alongside food items and other household essentials.

The family expressed gratitude for the Minister’s intervention and support, while appealing for swift and decisive justice to be served in the case.