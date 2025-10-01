3 hours ago

The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to ensuring justice in the case involving the dismissed Assistant Headmaster of KNUST Senior High School and a female student.

Dr. Lartey gave the assurance during a working visit to the ministry by Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Updating the Vice President on the ministry’s recent interventions, the Gender Minister stated, “The recent one is the report of the female student at KNUST with the assistant headmaster. Even though GES through the school dismissed him, we are collaborating with the police to effect the arrest of the perpetrator.”

The Assistant Headmaster (Academic), Charles Akwasi Aidoo, was removed from office by GES on September 29, 2025, after a video, widely circulated on social media allegedly showed him in a compromising situation with a female student, believed to be a minor.

Dr. Lartey reiterated the ministry’s zero-tolerance stance on abuse and exploitation, stressing that it will continue to collaborate with law enforcement to protect the rights of children and vulnerable groups.