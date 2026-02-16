17 minutes ago

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has strongly condemned reports involving a foreign national, said to be a Russian, who allegedly engaged in sexual acts with Ghanaian women, secretly recorded the encounters and circulated the videos on social media without consent.

In a statement reacting to the public outcry, the Ministry stressed that although the individual involved may no longer be within Ghana’s jurisdiction, the gravity of the alleged conduct and the state’s duty to pursue accountability remain unchanged.

The Ministry emphasised that the non-consensual recording and distribution of intimate images constitutes a serious criminal offence and a gross violation of victims’ dignity and right to privacy.

It disclosed that it is already working closely with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Innovations to combat image-based sexual abuse, including strengthening digital safety interventions and fast-tracking mechanisms for the takedown of harmful online content.

According to the statement, the Ministry is also collaborating with the Ghana Police Service, other security agencies and international partners to explore all available legal options, including cross-border cooperation, to ensure justice is pursued.

In addition, the Ministry said support services for affected persons are being coordinated through confidential channels, including psychosocial support and access to legal assistance.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and girls, warning that sexual exploitation and digital abuse will not be tolerated, regardless of the nationality of the alleged offender.