41 minutes ago

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has held a dialogue session with various communities in the Atiwa West and East Districts of the Eastern Region to deepen public understanding and awareness about social protection.

The sensitization programme spanned for three days, formed part of efforts by the Ministry to help sensitize communities on various forms of social protection for members of the area including children.

The topics treated covered child's right, the Children's Act, domestic violence, teenage pregnancy, forms of abuse, the work of social welfare as well as human trafficking and laws that deal with such offence.

The Sector Minister, Mrs Cynthia Morrison said the platform sought to bring governance close to the door steps of the people and enhance free flow of information.

“This initiative will be replicated in all regions to ensure that citizens benefitted to reduce the number of abuse and domestic violence cases,” she said.

She added that the upkeep of children should be a top priority of parents and urged the youth not to be influenced by others with the penchant of seeking greener pastures outside the country.

She also cautioned chiefs to avoid settling defilement and rape cases in the house but rather refer them to the law courts for Justice.

"Defilement and rape cases needed to be settled in courts so that when Justice is served, it would serve as a deterrent to others," the Minister said.

Dr Rita Owusu-Amankwah, the Eastern Regional Director of Department of Social Welfare, highlighted the benefits of social intervention programmes introduced by the Government.

She said the interventions sought to make life better for the ordinary Ghanaian and urged parents to take advantage of it to safeguard the future of children.

Barima Asamoah Padie III, the Amonomhene, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for bringing such public education to the door steps of the people.

Mr Isaac Akomaning, the District Chief Executive of Atiwa West, urged the public to come out in their numbers for register for the Ghana Card, which would be start from March 4, to March 31, 2020.

Source: peacefmonline.com