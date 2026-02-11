3 hours ago

The family of the late Major General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka has publicly expressed strong opposition to the proposed renaming of Kotoka International Airport (KIA), describing the move as both ill-considered and dismissive of the late General’s enduring legacy of national service.

Mr Michael Korshie Dzirakor, maternal uncle to the late General Kotoka, and other close family allies, shared the family’s sentiments in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency on Sunday at his residence in Fiaxor, near Anloga.

Mr Dzirakor revealed that neither the immediate nor the extended family was consulted before the announcement of the proposed name change, indicating that the decision fails to reflect the deep respect and recognition owed to one of Ghana’s most distinguished military leaders.

“Though Kotoka is widely referred to today as a coup plotter or betrayer, history tells a different story. Those who lived through that era and witnessed governance at the time can attest that General Kotoka was not a traitor.

On the contrary, he played a pivotal role in ending a dictatorship and restoring a measure of national stability.”

He highlighted the late General’s professional accomplishments, which extended well beyond Ghana’s borders, with the late General Kotoka holding prominent leadership positions within the Ghana Army and being instrumental in coordinating Ghanaian forces during the Congo Crisis of 1963–1964.

His contributions earned him international recognition, culminating in his being recognised as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his service with the United Nations Operation in the Congo (ONUC).

“General Kotoka was a principled, law-abiding, and disciplined officer, deeply committed to his family, his community, and the nation. His dedication to public service and community development cannot be overstated.”

On the subject of tangible developmental contributions, Mr Dzirakor noted that although General Kotoka did not assume governance of Ghana following the 1966 overthrow, Major General Joseph Ankrah assumed leadership after the coup and was tragically assassinated within a year; he had initiated several transformative projects.

These included plans for a bridge over the Keta Lagoon connecting Kome to Woe, intended to facilitate trade and regional development.

Additionally, the Kotoka Trust Fund was later established to support community projects, which led to the Kodzi Health Clinic.

Kotoka has also been actively developing a pipe-borne water extension project to serve communities, including Fiaxor, Kodzi, and Alakple.

Addressing the wider national debate over the airport’s renaming, Mr Dzirakor stressed that the late general never sought personal glorification and never named any institution after himself.

He described the discussions surrounding the airport as divisive, noting the mixed reactions from political actors and the public.

Recently, Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament Mr Mahama Ayariga announced that a bill on the matter would soon be tabled before Parliament, further fuelling national debate.

Mr Dzirakor also clarified reports claiming that the Kotoka family receives royalties from the airport, stating firmly that these claims are unfounded.

Concluding his remarks, Mr Dzirakor urged that any decision regarding the airport should take into account General Kotoka’s legacy of selfless service, military professionalism, and commitment to national development.

“General Kotoka’s contributions helped shape modern Ghana. Had it not been for Kotoka, Ghana would have experienced a one-party state with a lifetime president being Dr Kwame Nkrumah till he died. Is that what we wanted for Ghana? Mr Dzirakor quizzed.

“It is only fitting that his name and service continue to be honoured appropriately.”

Additionally, some chiefs in the area also revealed that Major General Kotoka had been actively involved in developing a pipe-borne water extension project to serve communities such as Fiaxor, Kodzi, and Alakple, underscoring his commitment to grassroots development.

They complained about non-consultation in a delicate matter like this.

The family’s statement adds a compelling voice to the ongoing discourse on how Ghana commemorates its historical figures, highlighting the tension between political narratives and the recognition of national service.