Secretary General of the Africa Paralympic Committee Dr.José Rodrigo Bejarano Restrepo is in Ghana for a four day visit.

He arrived this morning, Monday 24th February and will be here until 28th of February.

He is scheduled to meet the president and members of NPC-Ghana to discuss strategic matters relating to the development and promotion of para sports in Ghana and Africa in general.

His is also likely to meet key persons and stakeholders in Ghana sports as well as a section of the para athletes in the city.

This is the first the chief scribe of the governing body of the Paralympic movement and para sports in Africa is visiting Ghana.

Credit Peter Adjei, SG National Paralympic Committee -Ghana

source Akakpo Agodji Ashh fm