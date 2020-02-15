1 hour ago

French born Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu will be handed a Black Stars maiden call up when coach C.K AKunnor makes his first roll call for the Afcon 2021 qualifier in March against Sudan.

The AA Gent defensive midfielder has been in fine form for his side since his switch from Lyon to Belgium

New Black Stars coach C.K Akunnor has been on tour in Europe and was in Belgium to have talks with Ghanaians born in and around Europe.

The former Kotoko trainer held talks with the player who it is believed is opened to representing Ghana despite been born and eligible to represent France.

It is believed preliminary talks were held with former Black Stars trainer Kwasi Appiah about a possible call up for the double header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Elisha Owusu has made 23 appearances for AA Gent in the Belgian topflight .