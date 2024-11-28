7 hours ago

Former Ghana international George Alhassan has expressed his support for the decision to name a young player, like Mohammed Kudus, as the captain of the Black Stars.

This follows Otto Addo's controversial decision to appoint Kudus as captain for the team’s two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan, which led to some disruptions in the squad and poor performances.

Kudus, who was named captain due to Thomas Partey's absence from the October internationals because of a medical issue, replaced Jordan Ayew, typically next in line for the role.

The decision raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike.

However, Alhassan, who has vast experience in Ghanaian football, defended the choice, stating, “If there is a young player in the team and his leadership is okay, why not? There is nothing wrong with making him the Black Stars captain.”

He further referenced the past, when the captaincy of the national team was controversially shifted from Kwesi Appiah to Abedi Pele.

Alhassan noted that the uproar during that time stemmed from how the transition was handled, not necessarily from the idea of a new captain.

Otto Addo has since reinstated Jordan Ayew as the Black Stars captain for the November fixtures against Angola and Niger, but Alhassan's comments highlight the evolving nature of leadership within the team.