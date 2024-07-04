3 hours ago

George Boateng, former Ghana assistant coach, has expressed his joy upon returning to Coventry City, where he began his English football journey as a player in 1998.

Named as part of the technical team for the Sky Blues ahead of the upcoming season, Boateng joins Rhys Carr and manager Mark Robins as they kick off pre-season preparations.

"I'm thrilled to announce my return to my first love in English football, Coventry City FC! From 1998 to 2024, it's an honor to come back and work alongside Mark Robins and the entire staff.

I want to express my gratitude to Coventry City FC for this incredible opportunity," Boateng shared in a post-training statement on Wednesday.

Boateng's return to coaching follows his tenure with the Ghana national team, where he served as part of the technical setup until the team's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Manager Mark Robins welcomed Boateng and Rhys Carr to Coventry City, highlighting their impressive credentials and the value they bring to the football department.

“They both impressed us during the extensive recruitment process for this important role and each brings key skills to the football department," Robins commented.

"Their experience and knowledge will greatly aid our work to maximise the performance and preparation of our team, both in advance of, and on matchdays, and we are excited to begin working with them.”

Boateng, whose playing career in England spanned clubs like Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, and Coventry City, brings a wealth of experience that is expected to enhance Coventry City's coaching setup as they prepare for the upcoming season.