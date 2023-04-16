3 hours ago

Ghanaian actor and media personality George Quaye has revealed why he left Menzgold.

George Quaye was the Public Relations Officer for the investment bank which is Menzgold.

He worked with Menzgold for some time until the company was hit with some crises that led to its closure.

Amidst the challenges the bank was facing, George Quaye resigned from his position a few days after his appointment.

His resignation brought up rumours that, he couldn’t go through the pressure and tension the bank was facing which is why he left.

The actor, as a guest on United Showbiz, disclosed to the host that he left the investment bank because his family was being attacked.

He added that, because he wanted to protect his family from all the threats, he had no choice but to quit because, in the long run, it is the family we run to when one is in trouble; hence, there is a need for them to be protected.

“Look, I left Menzgold because people started attacking my family. I didn’t leave Menzgold because I felt the heat was too much. Everyone has a certain level for their family. A certain level of love for your family. At the end of the day, it is not the fans that we go to; it is the family that we go to. At the end of the day, the fans will not be there”, he said.

Customers of Menzgold have had their funds locked up after the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bank of Ghana ordered them not to be taking on new customers.

The company has subsequently been shut down while its CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, is facing trial in Dubai after he was embroiled in a gold deal.

The government has however given the assurance it will liquidate the properties of the company in order to refund customers their investments.

Check out the video below: