Image Bureau boss George Quaye has alleged that some persons in the gospel fraternity have gone behind doors in an attempt to "influence" the Academy and Board members of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

With just a few days to the main awards, some persons are busily soliciting votes from the Academy and Board members with hopes of increasing the chances of their gospel nominee at the 24th edition of the VGMA.

Per the voting percentage pattern, the VGMA Academy has 30%, while the Board has 40%. The public, on the other hand, has 30%.

Mr Quaye in his viral Facebook post urged these 'desperate' persons from the gospel fraternity to focus on getting their fans to vote instead of cutting corners.

"“Gospel people” going round DESPERATELY doing all they can to “INFLUENCE ” VGMA Academy and Board Members.“Worldly” acts are focusing on their fans as should be done! When we talk p3, then Gospel people bore! Smh," he wrote in the Facebook post on Tuesday, May 2.

In a separate post, the former Head of Communications and Public Relations at Charterhouse, organisers of the event said: "Encourage your fans to vote! Lobby them! Push them! Beg! Implore them! Buy them credits! Get them data! Sing for them if you have to! Go from house to house if you must! Just leave the Board and Academy alone to do their work!!!"

Following his revelation, a host of Facebook users have taken to his comment section to express their views on the developing agenda.

Check out the posts below: