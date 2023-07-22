2 hours ago

German media reports indicate that Aaron Seydel, the German-born Ghanaian forward, is set to leave Bundesliga club SV Darmstadt 98 during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The former Mainz O5 striker has been informed that his playing time next season will be limited, prompting him to seek opportunities elsewhere for the 2023-24 football campaign.

Seydel faced a frustrating season in the previous year, marred by injuries, and is now eager to secure a move to a club where he can stay fit and regain his form.

If both parties part ways this summer, the 27-year-old attacker will conclude his three-year tenure with SV Darmstadt at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor.

He joined the club on a free transfer in 2020, and his contract with them was initially set to run until 30 June 2024. However, reports now suggest that his contract will be cut short.

Born in Langen, Germany, to a Ghanaian father and German mother, Aaron Seydel is eligible to switch allegiance and represent Ghana at the international level, despite having previously played for Germany's national youth teams.

His potential move to another club opens up the possibility for a new chapter in his football journey, and fans will be curious to see where he lands next.