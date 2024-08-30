2 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian striker Gabriel Kyeremateng has joined German 3.Liga side SC Verl on a one-year contract, the club have confirmed.

The former Borussia Dortmund U19 star is teaming up with the Sportclub Arena campaigners on a free transfer following the expiration of his deal with Belgian outfit SK Beveren this term.

Announcing the deal, the verl-based club have said via their club's official website:" Sports club brings in new attacker! Gabriel"

"Kyeremateng is now hunting for goals for our sports club!"

"The 25-year-old was trained in the youth team of Borussia Dortmund and has international experience (FC Thun, Stade Lausanne, SK Beveren). Kyeremateng can play in the center of the attack or come in on the wing."

"However, our new attacker is not yet eligible to play on Sunday. Here’s to a great time at the sports club, Gabriel."

Sporting director Sebastian Lange had this to say right after capturing the forward: "Due to the current injuries, we have added more players to our attack.

With Gabriel, we are getting a player who has had a great footballing education and has proven his goal threat internationally.

We are happy that we were able to pull off this transfer. Now Gabriel has to quickly find his way around the team and internalize our processes."

Given his Ghanaian parentage, the Dortmund-born striker remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level despite playing for the Germany U16 & U18 national youth teams.