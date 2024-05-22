4 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian prospect Justin Diehl has inked a five-year contract with VfB Stuttgart, the club has confirmed.

The 19-year-old joins the Bundesliga side on a free transfer from FC Köln after his contract with his boyhood club expired this term.

Announcing the deal, VfB Stuttgart stated that Diehl's contract runs until June 2029. "Justin Diehl is moving to VfB for the new season.

The 19-year-old offensive player played for 1. FC Köln until recently and has played nine Bundesliga games for FC in his career so far, where he was also trained at the youth level.

In the Regionalliga West, Justin Diehl scored twelve goals in 19 games for 1. FC Köln II, and in 2023 he won the A-Junior Cup with Cologne's U19s.

"Justin Diehl made a total of 19 appearances for the U-national teams of the German Football Association, four of which were for the U20s. The offensive player has signed a contract with VfB until June 30, 2029."

Expressing his emotions in bidding farewell to FC Köln, Diehl acknowledged his development at the club and shared his excitement about the new chapter at VfB Stuttgart.

"FC Köln was my sporting home for many years, I would like to thank everyone who was involved in my training and who supported me on my way.

For me, a new chapter in my career is now beginning with the move to VfB Stuttgart. After talking to those in charge, it quickly became clear to me that VfB was the right club for me. I'm really looking forward to starting the preseason and getting to know my new teammates."

Despite his commitment to Germany's youth teams, Diehl remains eligible to switch allegiance and represent Ghana at the international level due to his Ghanaian heritage.