1 hour ago

Police are looking for a young woman suspected of killing her 78-year-old German lover in a hotel room in Malindi on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Detering Herman, a tourist of passport number C3K6FV281.

Herman booked himself into a room at Moriema Cottages in Malindi in the company of his alleged girlfriend identified only as Mary, a Kenyan citizen, on Monday night.

Kelly Kazungu, a receptionist at the accommodation facility, told police that he grew suspicious when Herman failed to wake up the whole day.

At 7:30pm Tuesday, Kazungu went to Herman’s room — 177 — and peeped through the window and saw Herman lying on a bed, whose sheets were stained with blood.