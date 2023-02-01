1 hour ago

A Germany-based Ghanaian lady has accused the founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Abed Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajaguraja of raping her.

The lady identified as Gladys has further alleged that the spiritualist also charmed her and through that was able to lure her into giving him several sums of money including monies drawn from her children’s savings.

According to Gladys, she travelled from Germany to meet Bishop Asiamah over some abdominal pains she had failed to treat with orthodox care.

In an interview with Oman Channel, a YouTube page, she claimed that the prophet asked her to make a sacrifice of a car valued at some GHC8,000 when she first visited his church.

She added that the prophet subsequently forced himself on her and had sex with her after she had declined his claim that the spirit had ordained him to take her as his wife.

She added that Bishop Asiamah failed to heal her condition but succeeded inn fleecing her of different sums of money.

In the same interview, another lady who said she is a prophetess also accused Prophet Asiamah of being a gigolo - a man who has sex with and is supported by a woman.

According to her, she fell victim to his scheme after she fell for his love proposal and ended up losing her church and membership to the prophet.

