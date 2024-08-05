3 hours ago

Germany-born Ghanaian defender Gideon Jung delivered an outstanding performance for Greuther Furth on Sunday, setting a promising tone for the season.

The 29-year-old played the entire match, contributing significantly to his team's 3-1 victory over Preussen Münster in the German Bundesliga 2 opener.

Jung showcased his defensive prowess and added to his side's scoreline, helping Greuther Furth secure an impressive home victory to kick off the campaign.

Greuther Furth took the lead in the 25th minute through Julian Green, but Preussen Münster's Malik Batmaz equalized just four minutes before halftime, sending both teams into the break tied at 1-1.

In a dynamic second half, Greuther Furth elevated their performance. Dennis Srbeny restored their lead five minutes after the restart, and Gideon Jung sealed the win with a goal in the 55th minute.

Jung's excellent start to the 2024/25 season bodes well for Greuther Furth as they aim for promotion to the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old will look to maintain his form and continue making a significant impact throughout the campaign.