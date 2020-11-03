2 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is calling for applications from persons with a degree in Education for recruitment into the service.

In a statement signed by Anthony Boateng, the Deputy Director-General of the service and released on November 2, applicants “must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and must have completed [their] National Service”.

Beyond the above requirements, persons who apply must have written and passed the Teacher Licensure Examination.

According to the Deputy Director-General, priority would be given to graduates with degrees in high-demand subjects such as Science, French, TVET and Early Childhood.

Mr. Boateng added that applicants must either be willing to work wherever they are posted to or risk being removed from the enlisted personnel.

Qualified candidates are expected to visit the GES website to upload the relevant certificates for consideration by November 30, 2020.

The Service noted that they reserve the right to post new recruits to where their services are needed the most.

The GES statement further read that, “the recruitment exercise is not applicable to the existing staff of Ghana Education Service, who wish to change their posting.”