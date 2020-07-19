3 hours ago

Another final year Senior High School student has died just a few weeks after resuming academic work to prepare for their final exams.

This increases the number of death to three in just a space of two weeks.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service indicated that the female Student of Methodist Girls High School located at Mamfe in the Eastern region died from Acute Malaria.

The Statement said the student whose name was given as Cindy Aku Sika Addo was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie hospital on Thursday, July 16 but was transferred to Koforidua Regional Hospital on Friday where she met her untimely death.

The Ghana Education Service has assured the family of its support in giving her a befitting burial.

READ STATEMENT BELOW:

Source: My News GH