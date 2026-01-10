5 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a strong warning to heads of Senior High and Technical Schools over the growing practice of illegally registering ineligible students for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a statement released in Accra on January 8, 2026, and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of GES’ Public Relations Unit, the Service expressed alarm over reports that some school authorities are registering Form Two students and private candidates for the WASSCE, allegedly in exchange for money.

According to GES, this practice is a clear violation of the rules governing WASSCE registration. The Service stressed that only Form Three students whose academic progression from Year One to Year Three can be verified in a school’s official records are qualified to be presented for the examination by their schools.

“No head of school or school official has the authority to register Form Two students or private candidates for the WASSCE under any circumstances,” the statement said.

GES described the alleged practice as professional misconduct and an abuse of office, especially in cases where school officials charge fees to facilitate the illegal registrations.

The Service has therefore directed all school heads and administrators to immediately desist from the practice, warning that anyone found to have breached the rules will face severe sanctions.

GES added that disciplinary action will be applied in accordance with both its internal regulations and those of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), stressing that no exceptions will be made for offenders.