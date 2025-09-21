The Ghana Education Service (GES) has warned the public to ignore a fake recruitment letter circulating on social media, calling the contents false.

The letter, which claims that 50,000 teaching and non-teaching staff positions have been approved, is not from GES, the Service confirmed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 21, 2025, and signed by Public Relations Head Daniel Fenny, GES clarified that no such recruitment exercise has been announced.

“Management wishes to state that the letter is FAKE and did not originate from GES. No such recruitment exercise has been announced yet.”

GES emphasised that any official recruitment will be announced through their official channels, as well as those of the Ministry of Education.

The Service further urged the public to disregard the fraudulent letter and report any related scams. They reminded job seekers to stay alert and avoid falling victim to deceptive practices.