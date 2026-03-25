47 minutes ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned the public against a fraudulent recruitment notice making rounds on social media, stressing that it did not authorise or issue any such announcement.

The fake release claims that financial clearance has been secured to recruit graduate teachers into Senior High Schools and directs interested applicants to contact a phone number for application details.

It also outlines supposed requirements, including completion of National Service and passing the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE), while hinting at limited openings for non-teaching roles such as cooks in special schools.

GES has, however, dismissed the notice as false and misleading, urging the public to ignore it entirely.

The Service warned that such messages are often designed to defraud unsuspecting individuals, particularly job seekers eager for opportunities within the education sector.

Prospective applicants have been advised not to engage with any unofficial contacts or make payments based on such claims.

GES emphasised that all legitimate recruitment announcements will be communicated through verified and official platforms, and encouraged the public to rely solely on those sources for accurate information.

The Service reiterated its commitment to transparency and urged Ghanaians to remain vigilant against online scams.