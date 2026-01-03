17 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed that the academic calendar for senior high schools for the 2025/2026 year will proceed as originally planned, dismissing speculation about possible adjustments.

In a statement issued on January 2, GES Management explained that schools operating under the single-track system will have Form One and Form Two students in session from January 5 to February 27.

After this period, students will go on break and later return to school on May 3, with the academic year officially ending on August 21.

For Form Three students in single-track schools, the academic year is scheduled to conclude earlier, on June 21, as they prepare for their final examinations.

Meanwhile, schools classified as transition schools will operate a blended system combining in-person and off-campus learning. Under this arrangement, Form One students will begin the academic year with online or off-campus lessons from January 5 to January 30, while Form Two students will undertake off-campus learning between March 16 and April 17.

Form Three students in transition schools, however, will continue with uninterrupted face-to-face instruction until their academic year ends in June.

GES noted that several measures have been put in place to support effective teaching and learning during off-campus periods. These include free access to curriculum materials on curriculumresources.edu.gh, daily live lessons on MoE TV via Multi TV, and the use of school-based Learning Management Systems (LMS) in institutions equipped to support them.

The Service has urged parents and guardians to familiarise themselves with the calendar and ensure that students report to school fully prepared, with all required learning materials and documentation.

GES reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining stability in the academic calendar while ensuring quality education across all senior high schools nationwide.