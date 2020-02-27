1 hour ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in partnership with the Ghana Society for Education Technology (GSET) has unveiled a teacher survey and learning app called "TEACHER TAPP" to improve teaching and learning in the country.

The new innovative app free to download on the Google Play store will help the teachers to upgrade their skills in teaching and learning by asking questions, sharing data and getting the right information to teach.

This mobile survey app when downloaded will ask teachers three questions at the end of each day; provide information on how others have responded to the questions and then provides each teacher with a short piece of professional development reading to help teachers reflect, and improve their classroom practice.

Ghana Society for Education Technology is the premier professional member association for integrating technology in education to revamp STEM education in Ghana and Africa.

The GSET was outdoors by the Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempreh on 22nd July 2019 at the University of Ghana with Dr Sam Awuku as it's Board President.

Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, the Director-General of Ghana Education Service who launched the app noted that the app is made for all private and public across the country to download and use the readings to inform professional discussions at Professional Learning Community meetings and build their teaching portfolios while eventually points towards CPD units.

According to him, the teacher's when downloaded will provide every teacher with free access to world-class professional development materials and resources so that can become world-class practitioners.

Dr. Bempah Tandoh explained that the app will provide additional avenues for the teachers to connect with others and give them a greater sense of community by learning from the experience of their colleagues across the country.

He added that it will also provide the Ghana Education Service and other agencies including policymakers and NGOs real-time data on teaching and learning which will inform the decision they make to improve the school's learning outcomes.

"We are launching the TeacherTapp today when our students from KG1 to Primary 6 are home to allow are hardworking teachers the opportunity to have a full day of professional development to improve their skills all for the benefit of our dear students", Dr. Tandoh said.