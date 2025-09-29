4 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has relieved Mr. Charles Akwasi Aidoo, Assistant Headmaster (Academic) of KNUST Senior High School, of his duties following the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing him in a compromising situation with a female student.

In an official statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the GES described the incident as “extremely serious” and confirmed that Mr. Aidoo has been barred from accessing the school while a formal investigation is underway.

“Management views this matter with utmost seriousness. In line with our commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the teaching profession and ensuring the safety and welfare of students under our care, Mr. Aidoo has already been removed from office, and prohibited from going to the school while thorough investigations are being carried out,” the statement read.

The Service stated that all necessary procedures will be followed and assured the public, parents, and stakeholders that any disciplinary measures will adhere strictly to the GES Code of Conduct.

GES also reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct and reiterated its commitment to professionalism, discipline, and child protection across all educational institutions.

“The Ghana Education Service strongly condemns any acts that compromise the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of students,” it added.