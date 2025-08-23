18 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, has suggested that some staff within the Ghana Education Service (GES) may be involved in collusive schemes to inflate their salaries, warning that those behind the fraud will soon be exposed.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday, August 22, Dr. Apaak said the Ministry is aware of deliberate efforts by certain individuals to receive payments far above their salary grades, calling it a coordinated attempt to defraud the state.

“The aspect of dishonesty cannot be overlooked, but I must state that we know of instances of collusion,” he told the committee.

Dr. Apaak questioned how such salary discrepancies could occur without cooperation from within, pointing to systemic manipulation.

“Let’s not mince words, because it is very strange that the controller and the accountant general would on their own decide to pay the staff of GES at a rate higher than what they ought to be getting.”

He assured the committee that investigations are underway and promised accountability.

“When the Director-General spoke about some work that we are doing, some of these issues are being considered, and sooner than later, those who have made it their mission to fleece the state through all kinds of schemes would be duly exposed. I want to reassure the committee of that.”

The PAC is currently reviewing irregularities flagged in the Auditor-General’s report, which highlights payroll discrepancies and suspicious payments within the education sector.

Fraudulent salary schemes are not new to the GES. In May, a High Court in Tamale convicted six individuals involved in a payroll fraud ring, which used ghost names and forged claims to siphon money from the system. The convictions followed plea bargains under the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s framework, allowing full restitution to the state.