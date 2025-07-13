15 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially released the academic calendar for the 2025/2026 school year, detailing key dates for all basic schools nationwide—including Kindergarten, Primary, and Junior High Schools.

According to a statement signed by GES Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the new academic year will begin on September 2, 2025, and conclude on July 24, 2026.

Among the highlights is the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which is scheduled to run from May 4 to May 11, 2026.

GES noted that each academic term will include a two-day mid-term break, and all statutory public holidays will be duly observed.

The Service urged school heads, teachers, parents, and learners to familiarize themselves with the academic calendar and prepare accordingly.

GES also expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their commitment throughout the 2024/2025 academic year, which officially wraps up on July 24, 2025.